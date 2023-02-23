Cate Blanchett Rocks Gorgeous Backless Rainbow Skirt For ‘Tar’ Premiere In Berlin: See Photos

Cate Blanchett was chic in color for the premiere of her film Tar at the Berlin International Film Festival. The actress, 53, paired an ombré, multi-colored long ruffle skirt with a classic black bodysuit for the glamorous event held on Thursday, Feb. 23. As she turned around, she revealed the top portion was backless, adding a ballerina inspired touch. She tied both pieces together with a bold buckle belt. Her purple hued makeup also helped accent the look, along with her chic side ponytail.

She’s seemingly had the skirt for some time, as she previously sported the gorgeous piece at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. The Givenchy Haute Couture outfit, designed by Clare Waight Keller (also Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress designer), made its initial debut on the carpet for the BlacKkKlansman premiere.

At the Thursday event, the Australian native posed for plenty of solo photos, as well as some with her co-stairs, including Nina Hoss, as well as cellist Sophie Kauer and director Todd Field — all of whom participated in the Berlinale Talent Talk Grand Orchestra: Conducting Tar. The film celebrates the life of the first female chief conductor of a major German orchestra, Lydia Tar, who Cate portrays in the buzzy film.

The film, which the writer developed with her in mind, also earned Cate another Academy Award nomination in the Best Actress category — one which she is immensely proud of.

“I’ve had the good fortune of working with extraordinary directors on really interesting films, but I’ve never had such a deep and rich collaboration,” she said in an interview with The Guardian earlier this month. “There was something really immersive about this one, beyond anything I thought possible outside the theatre. I’ve never encountered a story like this. Or a character like this. She inhabited my dreams,” she also said.