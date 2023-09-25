Brian Austin Green & Blac Chyna Fight as Tensions Boil Over in ’Special Forces’ Season 2: ‘Stop Playing With Me’

Image Credit: FOX

All of the celebrity recruits survive the first day of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2, which premiered on September 25. When the celebrities are back at base camp, the intensity of the day sparks tension between Brian Austin Green and Blac Chyna.

Brian, 50, tells Blac, 35, whose real name is Angela White, to not give him “dirty looks like that” because they’re “not necessary.” Blac immediately sits up and asks the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum what he’s talking about. “I’m just saying,” Brian quips. Blac responds, “I’m from D.C. Don’t play with me. I’m not the one.”

The mom-of-two orders Brian to “stop playing” with her. “I’m not playing with you,” she says. Blac is unsure if Brian is messing around with her or actually being serious. “Of course, I’m playing. I’m never serious,” Brian admits. He adds, “I don’t want to create any drama. I don’t want to make you feel bad at all.”

Blac walks up to Brian and says he’ll never make her feel a certain “type of way.” She stares him right in the face and continues, “I’m gonna let you know that right now. But carry on, though. ‘Cause you so funny and all that, right?”

JoJo Siwa silently asks Brian if he’s okay after that tense moment. He just shrugs his shoulders. “What the heck happened?” Savannah Chrisley asks when Blac leaves the room. Dream Kardashian and King Cairo’s mom goes to another room and breaks down in tears.

All of the celebrity recruits pass the first day of Special Forces season 2. Some of them just barely. Their first task was to make it across two thin metal poles that were suspended 340 feet in the air. Brian, Blac, and the majority of the recruits failed the first task. Later, the recruits had to perform grueling tasks with heavy rocks.

Season 2 has brought the celebrity recruits to South Island, New Zealand, for the ultimate test in military training. Unlike the first season, the stars of season 2 have to face freezing temperatures this time around. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.