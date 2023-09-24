Bye, Blonde! Miley Cyrus Debuts Dark Brunette Hair After 10 Years

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Used to be … blonde! Miley Cyrus debuted her new dark hair after more than a decade of having lighter locks.

“[Sabato De Sarno], congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director [for Gucci]. Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you & am so proud. Now give me everything,” the “Flowers” singer, 30, wrote via Instagram on September 24. She shared three photos of herself in an oversized black coat, diamond necklace, and a red purse from the iconic brand.

Fans flooded the comments raving about her new look. “Miley being brunette again!!!” one fan wrote while someone else added, “I feel like I’m in 2008 again.” Another user gushed, “OMG you are totally brown again. I’ve been waiting for this moment for like 10 years!”

Miley had dark brown hair for years while starring on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana. As she moved away from the network and updated her image, she began gradually lightening her hair. By 2012, she was platinum blonde and rocked the color ever since. In 2021, she began playing with the two-toned look, and while she kept the blonde color in her top layers, she dyed the bottom of her hair black.

It looks like Miley has entered a new era — with her hair and music! She released her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, in March. She delighted fans in August with the release of a new single, “Used to Be Young,” and announcing the release of “Backyard Sessions,” performances from her latest album. However, she will not be going on tour to promote her music, a decision that came very thoughtfully.

“What people don’t really understand about touring is the show is only 90 minutes, but that’s your life. If you’re performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest,” the “Jaded” singer explained in her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series in August. “There’s a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I’m on tour. And once that switches on, it’s hard to turn it off. I think when you’re training your ego every single night to be active, that’s the hardest switch for me to turn off.”

The Last Song actress explained that touring can become a distraction to making new music.

“Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn’t healthy for me because it erases my humanity and my connection,” she continued. “And without my humanity and connection, I can’t be a songwriter, which is my priority.”