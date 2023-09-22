The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard Shares Message About the ‘Truth’ Amidst Alleged Paternity Scandal

Image Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Clayton Echard, 30, wants the “truth” to be revealed after he was sued by an unnamed woman in a paternity lawsuit. The former Bachelor star took to his Instagram Stories on September 21 and posted a screenshot of a receipt for a paternity test that cost $725. In the lawsuit filed in August, the anonymous woman claimed that she is pregnant with Clayton’s twins after they had a one-night stand, and that the ABC personality refused to take a paternity test after he was informed of her alleged pregnancy, according to the court documents obtained by The Sun.

Clayton’s screenshot included an email that he seemingly sent regarding the paternity test. It reads, “My confusion has been cleared up. I will take my portion of the test on the 27th of September.” He also said that the woman suing him “will take her portion on the 2nd of October. Results will then take about a week to get back. I believe we’re all on the same page now.” Alongside the screenshot, Clayton wrote, “This is the timeline. The truth will always set you free.”

In his next slide on his IG Stories, Clayton doubled down on his claims that the unidentified woman is lying about being pregnant with the reality star’s children. “Since posting, I’ve been notified (and have confirmed) that there are other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made against them by the exact same person. Some of the court cases are still publicly accessible and active.”

On Sept. 18, news broke that Clayton was being sued by a woman alleging that she’s pregnant with his twins. The woman claimed in her lawsuit submitted August 1 that the pair “engaged in sexual activity” on May 20, and that she didn’t have sex with anyone else since before March, so therefore Clayton must be the father. She alleged that she sent a copy of her positive pregnancy results to Clayton, who did not believe her, and allegedly refused to take a paternity test. Per her court filing, the woman — who is allegedly due to give birth in February 2024 — claimed that Clayton sent her an email that allegedly read, “If it ends up being my child, I have decided that either you’ll take 100 percent custody of the child, or it will be put up for adoption. I will not be raising it in any capacity.”

After the lawsuit was filed, Clayton told The Sun that he plans to sue the woman and claimed that her allegations were “groundless and lacking in merit.” On top of this, he alleged that they “never had sexual intercourse.” Clayton also claimed that he was the one who insisted on taking the paternity test. Both parties are set to appear in court on Thursday, September 28, according to the lawsuit.