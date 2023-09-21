Emma Watson Looked Stunning in a Short LBD for Milan Fashion Week

Image Credit: Piovanotto Marco/ABACA/Shutterstock

Emma Watson has been taking fashion month by storm and her latest look for Milan Fashion Week may just be our favorite. The 33-year-old headed to the Prada fashion show on September 21, when she wore a tiny black dress that showed off her long legs.

For the show, Emma wore a halter-neck black mini dress that was cut out on the sides of her chest showing off ample skin while the hem of the skirt was super short, putting her toned, long legs on full display. She accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe black leather pumps, a black Prada purse, and gorgeous glam. The Harry Potter actress had her short brown shoulder-length hair down in a blowout with half of it clipped back while a subtle orange lip and a sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Just the day before, Emma rocked yet another stylish outfit while in Milan, and this time, she rocked a high-waisted short black Prada Wool Miniskirt with chunky gold buttons down the front. Tucked into her skirt, she wore a white button-down Prada Stretch Poplin Shirt with a white sweater draped over her shoulders. She topped her look off with a pair of white leather Prada Patent Bow Slingback Pumps and a Prada Arque Leather Shoulder Bag.

Emma’s outfits lately have been nothing short of fabulous and just last week she was at NYFW when she looked gorgeous in a sheer white Dior Fall 2023 Couture Gown with a plunging neckline. The sleeveless dress featured a lace bodice and a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a long, pleated skirt and she topped her look off with a pair of matching, pointed-toe pumps. She topped her look off with a side-parted, wavy messy bun and pearl earrings.