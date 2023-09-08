Emma Watson Brings Rarely Seen Brother, Alex, to Soho House Awards: Cute Photos

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It was a family affair at the Soho House Awards at New York’s DUMBO House on September 7, when Emma Watson brought her brother, Alex Watson, 30. The 33-year-old rarely brings her younger brother to events, so it was a pleasant surprise when the siblings hit the red carpet looking fabulous.

For the event, Emma looked gorgeous in a sheer white Dior Fall 2023 Couture Gown with a plunging neckline. The sleeveless dress featured a lace bodice and a low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The bottom half of the dress featured a long, pleated skirt and she topped her look off with a pair of matching, pointed-toe pumps. She topped her look off with a side-parted, wavy messy bun and pearl earrings. As for Emma’s brother, he looked handsome in a navy blue checkered suit with a black T-shirt tucked into his trousers. He accessorized with a pair of chunky black leather sneakers and a black leather belt.

Emma has been showing off her brother a ton lately as the siblings created a gin company together, Renais. Emma shared a slew of photos to her Instagram of the duo promoting their new liquor brand and in one photo, they sat cross-legged on a brick while as Emma poured some gin into Alex’s cup. In another photo, the duo sat on a pile of rocks while wearing clothes from Loewe. In the photo, Emma wore a tight pastel tie-dye sheer midi dress while Alex wore a white linen button-down shirt with khaki pants.

Perhaps our favorite photo from the shoot was the photo of Emma and Alex sitting at a table together and Emma held her hand up to mess with Alex’s face as he laughed and she had a smirk on her face.