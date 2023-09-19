Tyra Banks Reveals Why She Won’t Have Plastic Surgery Ahead of Her 50th Birthday: ‘I Don’t Feel 50’

Image Credit: Shutterstock

As the clock counts down to Tyra Banks’ milestone 50th birthday on December 4th, she had some candid words about why she won’t be getting plastic surgery anytime soon — but also won’t rule it out in the future. “When I look in the mirror, I don’t see it. I have not had age plastic surgery stuff,” Tyra told PEOPLE for an eye-opening interview published by the outlet on Tuesday. “Not against it. I just haven’t had it yet. Maybe I’ll need a little something, something. But I’m not insecure about it.”

Why? Well for one thing, she says she doesn’t even feel 50, despite being just months away from the big birthday. “I look in the mirror and I don’t feel 50,” she told the outlet. ” I think 50 is the new 30s.” She continued, “I keep saying I’m 50 as an excuse. When people ask me I say, ‘I ain’t doing that—I’m 50.’ Or, ‘I’m just going to tell you what I think because I’m 50.'”

The mom of one, legendary for her career on the runway, also said she feels “empowered” to model incredible clothing that fits her curves. “I don’t have the body I used to have when I was on runways, and so to have these clothes fit me like this, it’s rare to have a tailored piece look good on curves,” she told the outlet, noting her modeling work for women’s clothing label Karen Millen. “I feel empowered.”

“Sometimes I’ll go to a photo shoot and I’ll be like, ‘This stuff ain’t going fit me. It ain’t going to fit right.’ I’m going to have to do all these tricks and stuff,” she explained. “But I feel proud to have these clothes and that they look so good.”

The America’s Next Top Model icon and TV personality also divulged that she prefers to have a low-key celebration, rather than a big bash, for her 50th. “My man, he wanted to throw this huge 50-year-old birthday for me and I kind of found out about it,” she said, referring to rumored boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin. “I let him know, I have no desire to do that. I just want to go to Disneyland with the family.”