Sydney Sweeney Turns Back Time for Her 26th Birthday in an ‘80s-Themed Pink Mini Prom Dress

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Sydney Sweeney took everybody back in time by throwing an epic ‘80s prom-themed party for her 26th birthday, and the Euphoria actress picked the perfect outfit to match her retro bash.

In ultimate Pretty in Pink movie-era fashion, Sydney shined in a ruffled mini dress and matching high heels for her fiesta on Saturday, September 16. She also curled her hair to fully embrace the 1980s style. Several famous friends including Nicola Peltz Beckham, Camila Mendes, Ariana Greenblatt and Anitta were in attendance, and they all shared clips from the soirée to their Instagram Stories the following day.

Camila, 29, shared footage of Sydney blowing out the candles on top of her three-tier multicolored cake while a performer led the crowd in singing her, “Happy Birthday.” The crowd, of course, cheered while posing for more pictures with the “prom queen” of the night.

An era-themed party is never complete without memorable souvenirs, though. So, the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood cast member provided guests with their very own polaroids from the evening. The event’s location was also decked out with disco balls and pink decorations.

It seems that Sydney is a fan of the decades of the past. She recently starred in The Rolling Stones’ music video for the band’s newest song, “Angry,” from their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds. In the video, the White Lotus star was filmed rocking out to the new single in the back of a car while driving down Hollywood Boulevard. Her outfit nodded to the musicians’ rock ’n’ roll vibes — a black corset top with matching chained short bottoms and black stars across her legs.

Aside from collaborating with one of the biggest rock bands of all time, Sydney has been working hard on several other projects. For starters, her upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, has received major buzz after she and costar Glen Powell were spotted filming PDA scenes over the past year.

“Just know the movie is going to be so much fun,” she teased in a March interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It is so funny. And it gives love, it gives humor, it gives sex. It gives all the great things that make a movie. And we want to bring back the good ‘ol rom-coms with Will Gluck, and we’re having a great time doing it.”