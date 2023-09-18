Renée Zellweger & Rumored Fiancé Ant Anstead Share Steamy Kiss in Rare PDA Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Renée Zellweger, 54, got hot and heavy with her rumored fiancé, Ant Anstead, 44, at his soccer game on Sept. 17. While at the TV host’s first game of the season for his semi-professional soccer team, the US affiliate of Southampton FC, the blonde beauty and Ant packed on the PDA amid half-time (see PHOTOS HERE). For the evening game, Renée rocked a casual ensemble that featured a grey sweatshirt and matching grey sweatpants.

The Judy star completed her sporty attire with a navy blue cap and a black belt bag. As she wrapped her arms around Ant, the starlet made sure to hold onto her cap during their intense make-out session. Meanwhile, the Celebrity IOU Joyride alum rocked a pair of black soccer shorts and a long-sleeved sweatshirt, which he placed over the team’s uniform per The Daily Mail.

Later in the game, Renée was spotted squatting on the sidelines solo as she watched her man play. The Oscar winner appeared to be in serious focus throughout the game, as she also was pictured pointing toward the field and later with her arms crossed. Ant and his leading lady have been linked to each other since Jun. 2021, notably the same year that he and Christina Hall, 40, officially divorced.

The couple’s recent PDA moment comes just two months after rumors began to swirl that they were engaged, as reported by The Sun. Despite the reports, a source close to the matter told HollywoodLife at the time that the duo were not engaged. Although wedding bells are not ringing just yet for Renée and Ant, their romance has clearly become more serious as he took to Instagram on Jul. 17 to share a group photo with his girlfriend and his kids. “How it started How it ended,” he joked in the carousel of photos from a pal’s wedding.

This summer was not the first time that Ant has shared photos of Renée on social media, as he went Instagram official with her in Aug. 2021. Around the same time, he gushed over his new partner during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone knows that Renee and I have become quite close, [but] we kept it a secret for a while, and unfortunately, some pictures were taken and put out there,” he said at the time, before mentioning their initial meet-cute. “It was a real pleasure to work with her. She’s super pro, and she can weld.”