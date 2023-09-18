Matthew McConaughey Says He Hasn’t Spent More Than Nine Days Away From Wife Camila Since They Married

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Matthew McConaughey, 53, revealed he hasn’t spent more than nine days away from his wife Camila Alves, 41, since they were married, in a new interview. The actor sat down for a chat with Katherine Schwarzenegger at a Live Talk event in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, and got emotional when talking about how close he and his spouse are, the Daily Mail reported. He was chatting about his debut children’s book, Just Because, during the sweet moment.

In addition to gushing over Camila and their marriage, the Dazed and Confused star, who wore a white T-shirt, jeans, and brown boots during his time on stage, admitted he’d like their three children, Levi, 15, Vida, 13, and Livingston, 10, to consider him not only their dad, but a “best friend,” when they’re older. The wish caused the audience to swoon as they cheered on the doting father with applause.

Matthew’s latest appearance comes after he and Camila said “I do” in 2012. Back in 2021, the dark haired beauty gave an insight into how she and the hunk keep their marriage healthy and happy. “I wish I had a simple, short answer! Relationships are work, but I choose love,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I was actually thinking about it this morning, because you can go through a lot of things in a relationship, you can go through a lot of ups and downs, no relationship is perfect. It’s work.”

“But when you’re doing the work, what do you choose?:” she continued. “That’s the question that it’s really important for people to ask when you’re working in your relationship, what do you choose? And for me, I choose love and I choose growth.”

As he and Camila continue to enjoy their strong marriage, Matthew has also been enjoying the release of his new book, Just Because, which was published on Sept. 12. He recently told ABC News that being a parent to his three kids is what inspired him to write the children’s picture book, which is full of life lessons.

“I’ve got three children. So you start to, I think every parent knows, you start to see life through the lens of having children, and you start to think that way,” he explained. “And this came to me in a dream one night, and I thought it was really like a Bob Dylan ditty of a song and it had this little meter in my mind, and I was dreaming to it.”