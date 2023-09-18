Kirsten Dunst Reveals Her Son Doesn’t Know She Was Mary-Jane in ‘Spider-Man’

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst‘s sons are going to get a big surprise about their mom when they get older. The 41-year-0ld actress took a picture of one of her sons, presumably 2-year-old James, holding a Spider-Man umbrella, and revealed that he doesn’t know about her role in the Tobey Maguire comic book movies. “Has no clue his mom was MJ,” Kirsten captioned the Sept. 17 Instagram post, giving photo credit to her husband Jesse Plemons, 35.

Kirsten’s followers got a kick out of her son being unaware of her Spider-Man past. “Someday, but not today,” Vanessa Carlton commented on the post. “SO GOOD,” said Elle Fanning. Kirsten’s fans dropped a bunch of gifs and memes of Kirsten and Tobey in the superhero movies. One fan told Kirsten that she’ll “always be MJ” and another fan said that she’s “the best” actress to play Peter Parker’s girlfriend on the big screen.

As fans know, Kirsten played Mary Jane “MJ” Watson opposite Tobey’s Peter Parker in the original Spider-Man trilogy. Those movies came out in 2002, 2004, and 2007 — long before Kirsten became a mom to her sons James and 5-year-old Ennis. She shares her two children with Jesse, who she married in July 2022.

Kirsten and Jesse originally met on the set of their FX series Fargo, in which they played married couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist, and got engaged back in 2017. It would be July of 2022 before they were married, with Kirsten’s rep telling HollywoodLife in a statement, “I can confirm they are married. No other details will be shared.”

Since welcoming her sons, Kirsten has opened up about how much she enjoys being a working mom in Hollywood. “I remember feeling really free after having my [first] son,” the Bring It On star told the Sunday Times in 2021. “I think as a performer you put yourself out there more. You put yourself on the line because you have nothing to lose. It doesn’t really matter. And to show everything of yourself is a brave thing and a beautiful thing.” In 2019 when she was still a mom of one, Kirsten said it was “so much easier” to be back on set after giving birth to her son Ennis than at home with taking care of him all day and night.