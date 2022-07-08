Kirsten Dunst Marries Longtime Boyfriend Jesse Plemons After 5 Years Of Dating

Kirsten Dunst is a married woman! The Marie Antoinette star, 40, reportedly tied the knot with her The Power of the Dog costar Jesse Plemons at the luxurious Ocho Rios, Jamaica GoldenEye resort last weekend according to a Page Six source. Kirsten’s rep tells HollywoodLife in a statement, “I can confirm they are married. No other details will be shared.”

Former child star Jesse is also the father of Kirsten’s two sons Ennis, 4, and James, 1. The couple have been together for five years. Kirsten and Jesse originally met on the set of FX series Fargo. They got engaged in 2017. Kirsten was previously engaged to her On the Road co-star Garrett Hedlund, but the two broke things off in 2016. Both Jesse and Kirsten were nominated for Academy Awards for their performances in 2021’s The Power of the Dog.

The marriage seems inevitable, given that the couple original co-starred as married couple Peggy and Ed Blumquist in season 2 of the FX hit series. Jesse told the New York Times back in September of 2020 that he knew the relationship would stick. “I knew that she would be in my life for a long time,” he said of their first time working together. In turn, Kirsten told the Los Angeles Times that she felt a similar connection.

“He was like a creative soul mate to me and the way we both work,” she told the newspaper in 2021. “On Fargo, I knew after two weeks. I didn’t remember saying this, but one of my best friends told me that I said to her that ‘I will know this man for the rest of my life. I just know it.’ Just because I felt such an immediate connection.”

The immediate connection makes sense — Jesse and Kirsten share a rare upbringing. Both are former child stars. Kirsten broke out with an ethereal and disturbing performance as a puerile vampire in 1994 gothic sensation Interview With The Vampire. Jesse was just 3 and a half when he launched his career with a Coca Cola commercial.

Now, their sweet bond reaches beyond their individual careers. Kirsten told USA Today in February that Jesse’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination brought her more joy than her own. “It was like I could release my joy more with Jesse’s nomination than my own even, for some reason?” she said. “I just can’t believe we got nominated together for the same movie. It sounds like an old-fashioned thing that wouldn’t happen now. It feels amazing to have that as a family and for our families. Everyone is so excited.”