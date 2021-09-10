Kirsten Dunst Reveals Birth Of Second Child With Fiance Jesse Plemons: ‘He’s An Angel’

Kirsten Dunst reveals she and Jesse Plemons welcomed their son, James Robert, four months ago.

Kirsten Dunst is a mom-of-two! The Bring It On actress welcomed her second child with fiance, Jesse Plemons four months ago, she revealed in an interview with the New York Times published on Friday, Sept. 10.

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna,” Kirsten said of her baby boy, who weighs 18 lbs. “He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

The blonde beauty first confirmed that she was pregnant with the longtime couple’s second bub by putting her baby bump on display on the cover of W Magazine. Kirsten appeared alongside Elle Fanning and Rashida Jones in a white lacy white Rodarte dress, which highlighted her growing bump as she laid on her back. “Every shot was on the floor,” she told the outlet. “I was like, ‘I can’t get up!’ I felt like Urkel.”

The notoriously private couple, who met on the set of Fargo in 2016, welcomed their first son, Ennis Plemons, in May 2018. Kirsten was previously engaged to Garrett Hedlund, who she was with from 2012 until 2016. Fans got their first glimpse of little Ennis when he was 15 months old, as he watched his mom get her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ennis, who is truly Kirsten’s mini-me with a head of blond hair, sat on his dad’s lap as the actor spoke about his incredible wife. Jesse described her as a “brilliant actor” whom he’s had the “even greater pleasure of getting to know … as a person outside of work.”

He continued, “Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It’s for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are.” Despite their enduring relationship, Kirsten told PorterEdit in 2019 that she was in no rush to walk down the aisle.

“But we’re about as married as you can get. We have a kid together,” she explained. “My mom was like, ‘But when are you guys getting married?’ And I said, ‘Mom, I’m not going to get married when I’m pregnant. I want to have fun and have a drink. I mean, we’re paying for this wedding. I’m paying for the bar! I want to enjoy it.’” Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!