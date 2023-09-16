Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Ramona Singer,66, has a new love in her life. The Real Housewives of New York City star is dating financer William “Bill” Luby, 63, from New Jersey, according to Daily Mail. The lovebirds have been seen showing off PDA while spending time in the Hamptons over the summer, but neither one of them have confirmed the romance to the public just yet.

Ramona, who is appearing on the upcoming season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls’ Trip, made headlines earlier this year, when it was reported she was seeing Bill, who was referred to as “Bill Kent,” which is believed to have been an alias to keep their relationship as private as possible. The businessman is the CEO of finance company Seaport Capital and lives in a $1.9million home on the seafront in New Jersey, the outlet further reported. He also reportedly divorced his lawyer wife Eileen O’Hern Luby, just a few months ago.

Ramona and Bill just celebrated their one-year anniversary on Labor Day, according to Daily Mail, and things seem to be going great between them. “Bill is absolutely smitten” a source told the outlet. “She’s a lot less erratic. Ever since they began their year long romance after meeting at a party on Labor Day weekend, Ramona has kept his identity private swearing all her friends to secrecy.”

“Bill was going through an expensive divorce and naturally wanted to keep their affair a secret,” the insider continued. “Now he’s officially single, their love has grown even more and there’s even been talk of marriage.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) Ramona and Bill were photographed together at Eugenia Bullock‘s 25th birthday party in July and again at Amy and Gary Green’s the Footprint of Life Gala in Bridgehampton in August. Earlier this year, Ramona’s ex-husband Mario Singer also told Daily Mail that her new relationship with Bill was “hot and heavy.” “I’m going to meet Ramona’s new boyfriend for dinner tonight, he’s called Bill,” he said at New York’s Shanghai at Hutong, where he and Ramona were celebrating the launch of their daughter Avery‘s new concierge business, BachBoss.