“Bill was going through an expensive divorce and naturally wanted to keep their affair a secret,” the insider continued. “Now he’s officially single, their love has grown even more and there’s even been talk of marriage.”

Ramona and Bill were photographed together at Eugenia Bullock‘s 25th birthday party in July and again at Amy and Gary Green’s the Footprint of Life Gala in Bridgehampton in August. Earlier this year, Ramona’s ex-husband Mario Singer also told Daily Mail that her new relationship with Bill was “hot and heavy.”

“I’m going to meet Ramona’s new boyfriend for dinner tonight, he’s called Bill,” he said at New York’s Shanghai at Hutong, where he and Ramona were celebrating the launch of their daughter Avery‘s new concierge business, BachBoss.