Halle Berry Slams Drake for Using Her Photo Without Permission: ‘Not Cool’

Image Credit: Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Actress Halle Berry slammed Drake for using a photo of her without permission to promote his new song with SZA, “Slime You Out.”

“Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!” read a quote the Kidnap actress, 57, posted via Instagram on Sept. 15. While the quote seemed vague, Halle gave a very direct answer to a fan who asked in the comments, “What are your thoughts on Drake using that picture of you for his single?”

“Didn’t get my permission. That’s not cool. I thought better of him” Halle responded in the comments before adding, “Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on!”

Drake has not publicly responded to Halle’s statement.

On Sept. 14, Drake, 36, shared a photo of the Moonfall actress getting slimed during the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, using a flushed face emoji and green heart emoji as the caption. He tagged SZA, 33, in the post, and it is the first time the two artists have collaborated on a song together.

Some of the song’s lyrics give a nod to the iconic Nickelodeon awards show, such as, “I’m slimin’ you for them kid choices you made.”

“Slime You Out” is the first single from Drake’s much anticipated eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. Although the album’s initial release date was set for Sept. 22, the “God’s Plan” artist announced that the date has been pushed back to Oct. 6 in order for him to finish his tour.

“OK, my dilemma that I’m faced with is I either cancel shows or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” the “Rich Flex” rapper wrote via his Instagram Stories during the early hours of Sept. 16. “I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right.”