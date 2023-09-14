Kelli Giddish, 43, & Husband Welcome First Child Together

Image Credit: Patrick Lewis/Starpix for The Paley Center for Media/Shutterstock

Kelli Giddish, 43, and her husband, Beau Richards, just welcomed their first baby together! The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took to Instagram on Sept. 14 to announce the recent birth of her third child, her first with Beau. “My husband and I welcomed Oldie Richards on June 20th and we are so in love and so very grateful,” the 43-year-old captioned the black-and-white selfie with their bundle of joy.

The proud mom made sure to express her gratitude for her newborn and highlight the “joy” they have brought to the family. “Oldie- you’ve brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!). You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible. @botorious,” Kelli gushed. The starlet previously welcomed two sons Charlie, 4, and Ludo, 7, with her ex-husband, Lawrence Faulborn.

Soon after Kelli shared the news with her 536K followers, many of them took to the comments to congratulate the couple. One of the first to comment was George Stephanopoulos‘ wife, Alexandra Wentworth. “Congratulations Kelli! What a sweet baby!!!! When can I hold him?” Ali gushed. Meanwhile, a separate pal added, “Congratulations to both of you, sending love and wishing all the best.”

One fan couldn’t help but point out that all three of Kelli’s pregnancies were written into the show. “What a little cutie! Congratulations I love that all three pregnancies were written into SVU too – A very sweet way to immortalize those special moments in your life,” they penned. Earlier this year, Kelli put her baby bump on full display while at a Memorial Day event with friends. “A perfect closing to a perfect #memorialdayweekend @mr_stan_herman hosted a weenie roast and @grntgrnbrg grilled and @jeffreybanksdesign made his famous #potatoesalad and a very pregnant @kelligiddish (@grntgrnbrg) joined us!” Fern Mallis captioned the snapshot with Kelli.

Interestingly, Kelli’s pregnancy in 2015 was the show’s first on-screen pregnancy, as reported by E! News at the time. “[Mariska Hargitay] had somebody come in…I looked it up—I looked up when I first got pregnant what other TV shows did and…I guess on The X-Files, she went away. She got abducted by aliens,” she told the outlet at the time. “So I was like, ‘That can’t happen on SVU. Can’t pitch that idea.'” Kelli has been on the series since 2011, per Decider.