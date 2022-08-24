Kelli Giddish Leaving ‘SVU’ After 12 Years: Season 24 Will Be ‘My Last’

Image Credit: NBC

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” Kelli Giddish confirmed in a statement provided by NBC. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

She continued, “I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Warren Leight, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come.”

Kelli joined SVU in 2011 alongside Danny Pino in the wake of Christopher Meloni’s departure from the show. The actress had previously guest-starred in a 2007 episode as a victim of one of the SVU cases. Over the course of her tenure on the show, the 42-year-old has experienced many major life changes. Both of her pregnancies were written into the show.

Law & Order: SVU was renewed for season 24 back in 2020. The long-running series received a 3-season pick-up by NBC at the time.

When the show does return for season 24 this fall, it will kick off with an epic Law & Order event. For the first time in its history, NBC is bringing all three of its casts together for a special night of inspired drama programming on Sept. 22 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. The premiere crossover event will intertwine the plotlines of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime into an all-encompassing story.