No mystery here! Kelli Giddish just gave birth to her second child. We’ve got all the details on the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star’s exciting news!

Kelli Giddish, 38, has another kid! The Law & Order: SVU star and her husband Lawrence Faulborn welcomed their second child to the world on Nov. 14, according to Lawrence’s Instagram. He posted a photo of teeny tiny toes with the hashtag #thefmailyoftwojustgottwofeetbigger. The couple already share a two-year-old named Ludo, who Kelly gave birth to less than a year after their wedding. He’s probably so excited to be a big brother! Fans have been waiting anxiously for this moment since the actress debuted her baby bump on the red carpet at her show’s 20th season premiere, admitting that her second pregnancy would be written into Law & Order: SVU, just like her first. She was glowing as she showed off her budding belly, which could be seen beneath her long-sleeve tan dress.

When one of Kelli’s best friends posted a pic to Instagram of the actress’s bare baby bump in November, fans freaked. She was sitting on a couch with her tee shirt pulled up, and her friend captioned the sweet pic with a ton of hashtags, including #MyViewRightNow, #ComingThisFall and #SpecialBabyUnit. Kelli looked way further along than many expected, making it clear that she’d be giving birth sooner rather than later. And now that the moment is finally here, Kelli and Lawrence are officially two-time parents! We can’t wait until they release their first family pic as a foursome.

Kelli and Lawrence tied the knot in 2015 with only 12 guests present, then announced that they were expecting within the year. They didn’t waste any time — and now they’re going to have two under two.

TBH, we don’t know what has been more fun so far — following along with Kelli’s pregnancies or with her character Detective Rollins’. But now that the actress’s second bundle of joy is really here, there’s no competition!