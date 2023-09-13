Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at ‘Post-Rehab Glow’ During New Jersey Performance  

Image Credit: Adela Loconte/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, opened up about getting treatment at a rehab center for using ketamine, during his standup show in Atlantic City, NJ on Sunday. The comedian joked that he was in a “post-rehab glow,” while performing, and said it was his seventh time getting treatment, according to PEOPLE. “I am fresh out of rehab, everyone,” he apparently said while on stage at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Ettes Arena. “I got that post-rehab glow. Seventh time’s the charm!”

He went on to talk about ketamine, the dissociative drug he was taking daily for four years, the outlet further reported. It’s usually used medically as an anesthetic. “It was magical,” he reportedly said. “One time, I got The Wiggles to mesh with Schindler’s List.”

During his time on stage, Pete also reportedly told the audience he attended Aretha Franklin‘s 2018 funeral while high, and talked about how he’s turning 30 in Nov. “[You] can’t do drugs in your 30s” [because] “it’s not cute anymore” [and] “you’re just a drug addict,” he added.

Pete’s words at the New Jersey show come after it was reported he checked into a rehab center in June. He was reportedly receiving in-patient therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder. “Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “His friends and family have been supportive during this time.”

Pete’s mother, Amy Waters Davidson, recently made headlines for posting a heartbreaking tribute to his late dad, Scott Davidson, who was a New York Fire Department firefighter who tragically died during the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In the tribute, she shared photos of the doting husband and dad, including one of her hugging Scott, and one of him buttoning up a fireman’s jacket on a younger, smiling Pete. “Happiest days of my life and I didn’t know it,” Amy captioned the post, alongside blue heart emojis. “Never forget and always be grateful.”