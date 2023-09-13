Elon Musk Shares Sexy Photo of Amber Heard in Angelic Overwatch Cosplay

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Elon Musk‘s new self-titled biography reveals his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard, 37, once dressed up as Mercy from the video game, Overwatch, and he took to Twitter to prove. it. The 52-year-old Tesla CEO shared an eye-catching snapshot of the actress in a white angelic costume that included a bodysuit and wings, and called the moment “awesome,” when answering tweets about the memory. “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome,” he wrote.

The beauty had her blonde hair up, in the photo, and gave a serious look to the camera. She had a black neck piece on and a gold halo above her head. There were also yellow and gray sections of the costume, and black straps around her thighs.

Elon and Amber dated on and off from for a year back in 2017. Their romance happened after her headline-making divorce from Johnny Depp. In Elon’s new biography, author Walter Isaacson wrote about how Amber designed the Mercy costume after Elon told her she looked like the character, who is his favorite.

“So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him,” Walter wrote in an excerpt obtained by the Daily Mail.

Despite Amber’s efforts with the costume, the book claims Elon’s brother, Kimbal Musk, and some of his friends weren’t a fan of his relationship with her. “[Kimbal] and friends hated her with a passion that made their distaste for Justine [Wilson, Musk’s first wife] pale,” an excerpt obtained by the Times of London, read.

“It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side, and Elon knows they are toxic,” Kimbal said directly in the biography.

Amber also reportedly spoke out about her love for Elon, in the biography, which was released on Tuesday. “I love him very much,” she said. “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”