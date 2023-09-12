Jill Duggar Reveals if She’s Been ‘In Contact’ With Josh’s Wife Anna Since He Went to Prison

Image Credit: Tlc/Kobal/Shutterstock

In Jill Duggar’s new tell-all memoir, Counting the Cost, the former reality TV star opened up about whether or not she’s “been in contact” with brother Josh Duggar’s wife, Anna Duggar, since his prison sentencing in 2022.

During a sneak peek from her upcoming Access interview, Jill, 32, noted that she and her husband, Derick Dillard, “have not” spoken with Anna, 35, recently.

“I have seen her on a few occasions, but I also want to respect [her],” the TLC personality explained in the interview that is scheduled to air on Wednesday, September 13. “I know she’s asked for some space, so we want to respect that as well.”

Since Jill understands what it’s like to “set boundaries in your own life,” the Counting on alum noted that she knows how “to respect other people’s boundaries,” including Anna.

“So, I cannot imagine all that she’s going through, and I just want to also give her that space,” Jill added.

When Jill was asked why she believes her sister-in-law has remained married to Josh, 35, Jill responded, “I have no idea why Anna has decided to stay with Josh, and what she is dealing with there and everything. I have no idea, and I’m just, I guess, watching with everybody else, kind of just what unfolds.”

Josh was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022 for two counts of child pornography. Previously, the disgraced TLC alum was discovered to have been a member of the affair website Ashley Madison in August 2015. In spite of the infidelity and child pornography, he and Anna are still married. They share seven children together: Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella and Madyson.

As for Jill, she and Derick, 34, gradually broke away from her family and their affiliation with the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBLP) — a non-denominational Christian organization that promotes patriarchal teachings. The couple’s new book discloses why they chose to separate from the Duggars, specifically Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

In several parts of the book, Jill described the strained relationship she now has with her father. On one occasion, the Duggar patriarch threatened to lower his daughter’s inheritance because she and Derick saught to get the money they earned from their appearances on 19 Kids and Counting and its spinoffs.

“‘If you attack us, probably your inheritance will be lowered significantly,’” Jim Bob allegedly said to Jill, according to her memoir. “‘I love you, but I am grieved by the disrespect and the accusations that continue.’”