Robin Roberts’ Wedding Dress: See Her Gorgeous Halter Gown She Wore To Marry Amber Laign

Image Credit: RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Robin Roberts and Amber Laign tied the knot on September 8, and both ladies looked stunning in their wedding dresses. Robin, 62, opted for a gorgeous halter-neck gown with a bedazzled choker neckline while Amber wore a cowl-neck dress.

Robin’s fitted white gown had a crystal-embellished neckline while the rest of the dress was simple and fitted. The back of the sleeveless dress featured intricate buttons while the sleeveless bodice showed off Robin’s toned arms and she accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings. Both Robin and Amber’s dresses were custom-made by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

As for Amber, she opted to wear a sleeveless silky white gown with a cowl neckline and she topped her look off with pointed-toe white pumps and pearl earrings. The back of Amber’s dress featured a poofy tulle train that cascaded behind her.

During the wedding ceremony which was held in the couple’s backyard, surrounded by gorgeous flowers, Robin was walked down the aisle by her brother, Lawrence Roberts Jr.. Once married, the couple entered the reception together while violinist, Caroline Campbell, played the song, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight.”

The wedding looked absolutely beautiful and Robin shared a photo of the newlyweds walking down the aisle smiling from ear to ear while holding hands. Robin posted the photo with the caption, “An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!! We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!”