‘GMA’ Host Robin Roberts Marries Partner Amber Laign: See Their Adorable Announcement

I do! Good Morning America host Robin Roberts married her longtime partner, Amber Laign, on Sept. 8, the couple announced via their dog’s Instagram account.

Robin and Amber, who run their dog’s Instagram account, posted a precious photo of their pup, Lil Man Lukas. “My mommies are MARRIED!!!! Married?……yes….married!!!” the caption read. Their dog wore an adorable bow tie for the ceremony. Robin also shared a sweet photo of Lukas on her Instagram page ahead of the wedding. “@lil_man_lukas looking dapper and ready for when our wedding guests arrive. Bless you all for your well wishes,” she wrote.

Robin, 62, and Amber have been together for over 18 years and announced in January that they were planning on walking down the aisle in 2023. “I’m hesitating because I haven’t said it out loud yet … I’m saying ‘yes’ to marriage,” Robin said on GMA at the time. “We’re getting married this year.”

She opened up about the delay in their nuptials, pointing to Amber’s breast cancer diagnosis, “It was something we had talked about, but we had put it off. [Amber] became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter.”

Robin first publicly opened up about Amber’s cancer diagnosis in February 2022. “She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good,” she said of her partner. “She and I have been together almost 17 years and have helped each other through our challenges like my journey with cancer. It’s my turn now to be there for her like she was for me.”

In April 2022, Robin said Amber paused her chemotherapy treatments “for the time” due to complications, but her prognosis was still good. “I’m just thankful that her spirits have been lifted … [having] gone through cancer, this happens,” Robin added.

Robin was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and is now in remission. In 2012, the talk show host received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Despite experiencing many ups and downs together, Robin and Amber are in it for the long haul. The GMA anchor shared a sweet message written by Amber for their 15-year anniversary in July 2020.

“Having you by my side is a gift as we continue to navigate this thing called life,” Amber wrote alongside a photo collage of memories. “You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know. You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through.”