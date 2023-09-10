Kourtney Kardashian Calls Pregnancy ‘Empowering’ & Shares Gorgeous New Photos After Emergency Fetal Surgery

Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram on Sept. 10 to share gorgeous new photos of her posing in an all black leather outfit while cradling her baby bump. The reality star, who is expecting a child with husband Travis Barker, wore a black lace top under a matching leather jacket and black leather pants. She also added black lace gloves to the look, and wore her hair down and parted in the middle.

“pregnancy is so empowering,” the soon-to-be mother of four wrote in the caption of the post. The memorable photos and caption brought on a lot of compliments from fans in the comments section. “You look amazing!” one fan exclaimed while another called her “empowering.”

Kourtney’s latest set of pregnancy photos come less than a week after she and Travis revealed she underwent emergency fetal surgery that saved their unborn baby’s life. The scary situation caused the Blink-182 drummer to have to cancel some shows in Europe so he could travel back to the U.S. to be with his wife during the surgery.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life,” Kourtney wrote alongside a black and white photo of her and Travis’ hands intertwined at the hospital, on Sept. 6. “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well. I want to say thank you for all the support,” Travis also wrote on Twitter.

The upcoming bundle of joy will be the fourth child for Kourtney and the third child for Travis. She is already a mom to sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, and daughter Penelope, 11, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, and he is already a dad to son Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. During his marriage to Shanna, he was also the stepdad of her eldest daughter, Atiana Cecilia De La Hoya.