Kendall Jenner Wows In Blue Bikini While Enjoying Her Tequila Brand

Kendall Jenner, 27, looked incredible while promoting her 818 Tequila brand, in new Instagram photos. The model wore a dark blue strapless bikini while walking on concrete while under the sun outside. Her hair was also wet, indicating she either just got out of a shower or took a dip in a pool, and she added sunglasses to the look.

She held a glass that appeared to have a slice of lime inside, in one hand, and a bottle of the tequila in the other. She was balancing on the tip of her toes as she walked toward the camera, at one point, an an adorable dog could be seen hanging around her in the background. Once the two new photos went public, Kendall’s fans were quick to respond in the comments section.

“This is what I look like in my head,” one fan joked, while another gushed over how “good” she looked. Kendall’s older sister Khloe Kardashian, 39, also left a memorable comment. “Shut up Kendall. We know…. You’re amazing and you have an amazing dog too,” she wrote.

Kendall’s latest bikini post comes just a few weeks after she made headlines for celebrating her 818 Tequila’s holiday, Aug. 18, with a visit to Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood, CA. She wore a sheer, one shoulder nude dress from Gucci’s fall/winter ’23 collection over a nude tulle lingerie set ($1,100) from the Italian luxury label. She also added the brand’s crystal adorned mesh slingback pump ($1,150) in rose, which are part of the brands’ Tom Ford inspired Aria collection, and carried a beige Gucci canvas bag accented with green leather.

Kendall’s 818 Tequila brand was first launched in 2021. She celebrated the new release with a party at The Nice Guy and has celebrated every year since. Last year’s bash was at Soho House’s Little Beach House for her 818 Reserve. In addition to official promotional events, Kendall drinks 818 whenever she pleases, and she did just that when she visited Casa Playa coastal Mexican restaurant at Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 9.