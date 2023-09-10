Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband, Courtland Rogers, Reportedly Suffers From Overdose

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband, Courtland Rogers, suffered from a scary overdose at his home in Wilmington, North Carolina just a few weeks ago, according to TMZ. The 37-year-old’s wife frantically called 911 for help and told the operator he was showing signs of an overdose, including making gurgling sounds, as he was naked on the toilet. In the Aug. 28th call, which was released to the outlet, she also said he locked himself in the bathroom while she was out of the house with their kids and she broke down the door before finding him unresponsive.

As Courtland’s wife continued talking to the dispatcher, they told her to try getting him off the toilet and lay him on his back on the floor. As she tried, he was too heavy for her to move so she tried CPR. As she tried to revive him, she screamed for him to wake up and told the dispatcher she wasn’t sure what drugs he may have taken. She also said there was no Narcan available to resuscitate him and when the paramedics eventually arrived, the call stopped.

TMZ further reported that, thankfully, Courtland survived the tragic situation and there were no drugs or paraphernalia found on scene. Courtland has yet to publicly speak out about the incident and his wife’s name wasn’t released in the report, but he married Lindsey Frazier in 2019.

Courtland’s apparent overdose news comes after he and Jenelle were married from 2012 until 2014. The lovebirds reportedly split after just one month of marriage, and she went on to marry David Eason in 2017. The former couple don’t have any children together.

Mentally struggling a little today but I WILL NOT FALL. I got this I got this I got this. I hope Everyone has a good day — Courtland Rogers (@est4life910) August 19, 2023

Courtland is known for being open and honest about his drug use and previously revealed he overdosed an estimated total of five times in the past. He hasn’t appeared to post anything on social media since days before the last alleged overdose happened. In a tweet on Aug. 19, which can be seen above, he revealed that he was “mentally struggling” but would “not fall.”