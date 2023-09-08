Kaia Gerber Rocks Cutout Gold Metal Bra & Matching Skirt on ‘W’ Magazine Cover

Image Credit: Mert Alas

Another day, another cover for Kaia Gerber who just slayed the cover of W magazine. The 22-year-old looked incredible in the cover shoot wearing a gold metal bra with a metallic fringed skirt.

In the photoshoot, Kaia rocked a gold Rabanne bra top that was more of a necklace than a shirt. The halterneck metal piece barely covered up Kaia’s bare chest and she accessorized with a matching high-waisted skirt made out of gold fringe flecks and cinched in her tiny waist with a gold metal belt. Kaia topped her look off with bright metallic gold eyeshadow and a nude lip.

Another stunning photo from the shoot pictured Kaia in a gold sequin Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her mom, Cindy Crawford. In the photo, Kara wore a spaghetti-strap gold dress with an incredibly plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was ruched around her waist and flowed into a sheer striped skirt. She tied her look together with the same gold eye shadow and had her shoulder-length brown hair down and parted in the middle.

As if Kaia’s outfits from the shoot couldn’t get any more stunning, she slayed in a black Valentino jacket and shirt with a Valentino Garavani tie. The fitted black blazer featured exaggerated shoulders and was covered in crystal stripes, as were the matching pants. Under the blazer, she wore a crisp white button-down shirt and tied her look together with a skinny black tie.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Kaia wearing a fluffy white feather top by Loewe with a pair of similar fluffy feather lavender pants, and rainbow sequin shoes.