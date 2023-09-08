Kaia Gerber Rocks Cutout Gold Metal Bra & Matching Skirt on ‘W’ Magazine Cover

Kaia Gerber looked sexier than ever when she rocked a gold cutout bra for 'W' magazine.

September 8, 2023 11:23AM EDT
kaia gerber
Image Credit: Mert Alas

Another day, another cover for Kaia Gerber who just slayed the cover of W magazine. The 22-year-old looked incredible in the cover shoot wearing a gold metal bra with a metallic fringed skirt.

In the photoshoot, Kaia rocked a gold Rabanne bra top that was more of a necklace than a shirt. The halterneck metal piece barely covered up Kaia’s bare chest and she accessorized with a matching high-waisted skirt made out of gold fringe flecks and cinched in her tiny waist with a gold metal belt. Kaia topped her look off with bright metallic gold eyeshadow and a nude lip.

kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber looked stunning in this gold Rabanne bra & skirt for ‘W’ Magazine. (Mert Alas)

Another stunning photo from the shoot pictured Kaia in a gold sequin Celine by Hedi Slimane dress and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her mom, Cindy Crawford. In the photo, Kara wore a spaghetti-strap gold dress with an incredibly plunging V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The dress was ruched around her waist and flowed into a sheer striped skirt. She tied her look together with the same gold eye shadow and had her shoulder-length brown hair down and parted in the middle.

kaia gerber
Kaia Gerber rocked this gold sequin Celine by Hedi Slimane dress for ‘W’ magazine. (Mert Alas)

As if Kaia’s outfits from the shoot couldn’t get any more stunning, she slayed in a black Valentino jacket and shirt with a Valentino Garavani tie. The fitted black blazer featured exaggerated shoulders and was covered in crystal stripes, as were the matching pants. Under the blazer, she wore a crisp white button-down shirt and tied her look together with a skinny black tie.

Another one of our favorite photos pictured Kaia wearing a fluffy white feather top by Loewe with a pair of similar fluffy feather lavender pants, and rainbow sequin shoes.

