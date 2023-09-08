‘Hairspray’ Star Sarah Francis Jones Goes Into Labor at Beyonce Concert: She ‘Induced My Baby’

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

People of all ages want to join the fun at Beyoncé concerts, even newborn babies! Actress Sarah Francis Jones revealed that she went into labor as she attended the singer’s concert at SoFi Stadium on Monday, Sep. 4. The Hairspray actress posted a hilarious video, showing herself dancing and enjoying the concert and then quickly cut to a clip of her in labor at the hospital. The baby clearly wanted to hear “Crazy in Love” live. “Beyonce induced my baby,” she wrote in another clip.

Sarah attended Bey’s concert with her husband Marcel Spears, and she said that she went into labor as soon as the “Break My Soul” singer got on stage, according to KTLA. “I think it was right after the mute challenge,” she told the outlet. ““Everybody went mute. L.A. did very well … and then I started having contractions.”

Sarah and Marcel revealed that at first, they thought that her contractions were just passing, but it quickly became clear that she was going into labor. “As the concert went on we were like ‘I don’t know about this.’ By the time we got to the car into the parking lot it was full-on intense,” Marcel said.

Fittingly, he revealed that the largest contractions came during “Virgo’s Groove,” and their newborn baby is a Virgo. The pair revealed that they welcomed their baby a few hours later on Sep. 5, and they named their daughter Nola.

Both Sarah and Marcell are actors themselves. Sarah has appeared in Hairspray and Percy Jackson And The Olympians: The Lightning Thief. She’s also done stunts for The Last Of Us, per IMDb. Marcel played Marty in the sitcom The Neighborhood, according to his IMDb page.

Besides Sarah and Marcel’s baby being born after the concert, the SoFi Stadium also marked another very special occasion: Beyoncé’s birthday! Along with a star–studded audience in attendance, Diana Ross also made a surprise appearance at the show to sing “Happy Birthday” to Queen B.