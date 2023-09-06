Dua Lipa Stuns In Massive Platform Heels & Floral Mini Dress In Sexy New Photos

Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Dua Lipa, 27, showed off her incredibly long legs in a gorgeous new set of Instagram snaps! In the trio of photos, shared Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Barbie movie beauty reclined on the ground in a super short floral mini dress in black and white. Pulled almost all the way up in the back, she showed off a peek of her backside. She perfected the look with a pair of futuristic black shades, chic earrings, and minimal makeup, and wore her shiny hair long and straight. Most notably, Dua absolutely rocked a pair of dramatically chunky platform heels with row after row of straps. In a subsequent pic, she stood and popped a heel like a fashionable flamingo, and in the last, she again reclined on the grass. “The higher the heel the closer to god,” she captioned the short photo carousel.

The singer has nearly 90 million followers on the platform, and many were beside themselves in the comments thread. “Oh my, tell me you wore them only for a pic because I actually can’t imagine anyone walking in them,” quipped a fan, while another wrote, “Now THOSE are high heels.” A third remarked, “Beautiful woman!! Love your shoes!” alongside a row of flame and heart emojis. “Yesssssss maam,” commented a fourth, with another exclaiming, “Queen!”

In a 2018 interview, Dua addressed her fierce sense of individual style — and more specifically, her ideal pair of shoes. Vetement black boots with red and orange flames on the side of the super chunky platform heels. “Obviously, I can’t wear them every day, or as much as I want to,” she explained to Refinery 29 at the time. “But my dream boots are always something I could never wear every day; just something I want to put in a glass box and keep forever.”