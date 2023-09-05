‘Love Is Blind’s Shaina Hurley & Husband Christos Lardakis Expecting 1st Child Together: ‘Our Hearts Are Full’

Image Credit: Netflix

Shaina Hurley, 33, who rose to fame on Love Is Blind, will soon enter motherhood! A rep for the TV personality and her husband, Christos Lardakis, confirmed the baby news to PEOPLE on Sept. 5. “We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full!” Shaina told the outlet.

In addition, the blonde beauty gushed to the mag over her anticipation of meeting her future child. “We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!” she added. The mom-to-be also shared maternity photos with the outlet upon confirming the news. In the sweet snapshots, Shaina glowed in a white dress complete with gold embellishments and cradled her baby bump. Meanwhile, Christos, rocked a black button-up shirt with white trousers, as he leaned in towards his wife.

The 33-year-old and Christos got married in July 2022 after dating for over one year, as previously reported by PEOPLE. Shaina and her sweetheart opted to have a courthouse ceremony prior to their wedding in Greece later that month. Months ahead of their official nuptials, a source close to the duo told the mag that they were engaged in Mar. 2022. “Shaina is engaged. She’s been dating Christos for almost a year and this is the happiest I’ve ever seen her,” the insider said at the time. “He has stood by her side through all of the Love Is Blind drama and has been her steady in the storm.”

Before Shaina was loved-up with Christos, she was linked to her former co-stars Kyle Abrams and Shayne Jansen. The former Netflix reality star and Kyle got engaged, however, she called it quits shortly after and left the show. Shaina starred on the hit reality series amid its second season, but found love off-screen with Christos, as mentioned above. Meanwhile, Shayne opted to pursue Natalie Lee.

Most recently, the expecting momma took to Instagram on Jun. 23 to share a selfie with Christos. “Country girls don’t retreat 🇺🇸,” she captioned the romantic snapshot at the time. In the photo, Shaina rocked a black tank top complete with a brown fedora hat as she cozied up to her husband. Several of her 248K followers took to the comments to gush over the selfie. “Country looks good on you!!” one admirer swooned, while another added, “U both look amazing.”