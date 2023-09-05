‘Love Island: All Stars’ Will Reunite Former Contestants in New U.K. Spinoff Series

Image Credit: Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island: All Stars is set to hit the small screen and reunite all of your favorite contestants.

The upcoming spinoff series will take place in South Africa in 2024. Cast and hosting information has not been announced, but the show is expected to replace the winter edition of Love Island, per Deadline. The regularly scheduled summer edition will remain in place.

The outlet also noted that the dating show’s ratings have plummeted in recent years. However, ITV executives are hopeful that the new series will bump ratings back up.

“After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars,” Paul Mortimer, ITV director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions, said.

The Love Island franchise has a variety of spinoffs, including the American version, Love Island USA, which streams on Peacock. The British show is available on Hulu. In August, Peacock announced that its additional upcoming series Love Island Games would reunite former contestants from around the world from the U.S., U.K., Australia and more.

Love Island Games is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on November 1 and will stream six days per week.

Fans have speculated which former stars will return for Love Island Games, including U.K. favorites Ovie Soko and Adam Collard. Maura Higgins — the Love Island USA social ambassador — is also rumored to return to the seaside competition series. Additionally, fans are hopeful that other American contestants such as off-again, on-again couple Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein could surprise viewers and make an appearance. However, cast information has yet to be released.

The reality dating competition series introduces fans to several single young adults, most of whom are between the ages of 21 and 30. Cast members must couple up with another islander by the end of the season in order to avoid getting dumped from the villa. The couple who receives the most votes from fans wins the cash prize.