Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Cuddle Up At The U.S. Open While Cheering On Coco Gauff

The lovebirds wore casual and funky outfits as they sat in their seats while watching the tennis pro win her third round match.

September 2, 2023
Justin Bieber, 29, and his wife Hailey Bieber, 26, looked so in love and happy during their latest outing. The singer and model attended the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Friday night, and cuddled up while cheering on tennis pro Coco Gauff, 19, who ended up winning her third round match. They were photographed wearing casual and funky attire as they sat in their seats and smiled while clapping several times.

Justin’s outfit included a black leather jacket over a white top, jeans, and white, blue, and yellow sneakers. He also rocked a black baseball cap with white polka dots and pink-framed sunglasses. Hailey looked great in a white sleeveless outfit under her own black leather jacket, and had her hair down and parted in the middle.

During their PDA, Justin and Hailey also watched Coco go up against Elise Mertens in the third round of the women’s grand slam tournament. She went on to beat Elise in three sets — 3-6 6-3 6-0, and even credited Justin and Hailey for inspiring her win after the first set.

“I definitely saw who was there. I thought, ‘I cannot lose in front of Justin Bieber.’ I didn’t lose a game after I saw that,” she told ESPN, according to TMZ. “I was definitely starstruck with Justin Bieber. And then Hailey coming, too. I guess it was a little date night for them which is really cool.”

Justin and Hailey’s latest appearance at the U.S. Open comes less than a week after the former showed support for the latter for the release of her new Strawberry Glaze Peptide Lip Treatment. He shared an Instagram post with photos of them interacting with workers at a Krispy Kreme donut shop and captioned it with, “😍😍😍baby girl with the @rhode@krispykreme STRAWBERRY GLAZEEE.”

