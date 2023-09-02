Alabama Barker Spends Night Out At Club After Dad Travis Barker Cancels Shows Due To ‘Urgent Matter’

View gallery Image Credit: Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock for PrettyLittleThing Miami Swim Week

Alabama Barker, 17, appeared to visit a night club with friends on Friday night, just hours after her dad, Travis Barker had to postpone some Blink-182 shows due to an “urgent family matter.” The active teen took to her Instagram stories to share some photos from inside and outside the club as well as a video of her and her friends posing in a parking garage. She also shared a photo of a food truck that she encouraged people in the Los Angeles, CA area to try, in her caption.

In addition to the photos and video from her night out, Alabama took to TikTok to share a video of herself rocking black pajamas that included a short-sleeved button-down top lined in white and matching shorts. She had her long wavy hair down and wore flattering makeup as she lip synced to Coi Leray’s song “No More Parties.” She captioned the post with, “I got frustrated cause why is tik tok letting me film after its over like good bye.”

Alabama’s latest posts didn’t mention Travis, who is expecting a baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian, or the matter he’s been tending to. The drummer sparked concern from fans after he shared photos of a prayer room and his band announced the postponement of shows in Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin. “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” Blink-182 shared on Twitter.

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed,” the message continued. “More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

Although Travis has yet to reveal what’s going on, his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, who is also the mother his two kids, Landon, 19, and Alabama, commented on the situation. She admitted she didn’t know what was going on, but confirmed that both of their kids were “safe and sound” and sent prayers. “I’m just praying that his immediate family and the baby and Kourtney and everyone is safe and OK,” she told TMZ while out and about on Friday. “And I’ll be sending my prayers and my well wishes.”