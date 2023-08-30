Nick Cannon’s Brother Gabriel Uses Google to Remember His 12 Kids’ Names

Nick Cannon‘s brother Gabriel Cannon is speaking out about the actor’s 12 kids, in a new interview. The Claim to Fame star admitted he has to turn to the internet when trying to remember all his nieces and nephews’ names. “I’m not even gonna attempt,” he told EW when asked if he could name his 12 nieces and nephews during an interview about his Claim to Fame season 2 win. “They’re all on the internet. It’s a good thing for a reminder.”

“Did y’all see what happened with him? He messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt,” Gabriel continued, referencing Nick’s April appearance on The Howard Stern Show, in which the host Howard Stern challenged him to name all his kids in order of their birthdays. The former Nickelodeon star left out nine-month-old daughter Onyx Ice, whom he shares wtih LaNisha Cole. “You threw me off because I was going in order,” he responded, admitting the accident might “create a problem.”

Gabriel also said he hasn’t yet met all of Nick’s children. His brood includes his two oldest children, twins Monroe and Moroccan, 12, who he shares with Mariah Carey, as well as Golden, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise, 1, who he shares with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 2, and nine-month-old Beautiful, who he shares with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 1, whom he shares with Bre Tiesi, seven-month-old Halo Marie, whom he shares with Alyssa Scott, and Cole, and Onyx. He and Alyssa are also the parents of the late Zen, who tragically passed away of cancer at the age of five months.

“I’m just uncle. It’s easy,” Gabriel added, also noting he has nothing but positivity for his brother and his little ones. “We got a big family, we are building a tribe. It’s a lot of us.”

Before Gabriel spoke out about Nick, 42, and his kids, Nick, himself, admitted he wasn’t sure if he was going to have more kids in the future or not. “I’ve gotten in trouble about this too before because people will ask me if I’m done,” the Wild N Out star said during a recent podcast appearance on The Language of Love with Dr. Laura Berman via People. “And I’d always say, ‘Only God can tell me if I’m done.’ Because as much as I was open to every single child that I had, I can’t say the majority of them were planned. . . .If you would have told me in 2012 when I was still married, just diagnosed with lupus that 10 years from now . . . that I would have 12 children, I would be like, ‘f*** out of here!’”