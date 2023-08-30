Josh Seiter’s Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him Of Faking His Own Death: ‘It’s Infuriating’

Josh Seiter has been accused of faking his own death by his ex-girlfriend, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Monica Beverly Hillz. After Josh claimed that his Instagram was hacked by someone who falsely claimed that the Bachelorette alum died, Monica, 38, spoke out against Josh, 38, and accused him of lying about the death hoax. In a statement on her Instagram from August 29, Monica said that while she’s “happy to hear” that Josh is alive, she’s “so angry” about what he allegedly did. “It’s infuriating that so many people who care about Josh have been deeply effected by this,” Monica wrote at the beginning of her statement.

“Everyone deserves grace,” Monica continued, “but unfortunately I can’t help but think that he was able to pull this stunt as a cisgender white man – acting like he was dead – when so many of my sisters and trans women of color have been brutally murdered this year and the same love and support isn’t show to them. Men who do this shit are usually trying to compensate for some insecurity or darkness inside them,” she added. “The dolls know all too well that these men are dangerous and I saw the red flags fast a mile away. To keep it frank – ban his instagram account, he needs to get help or lock his ass up.”

The professional drag queen said Josh’s death hoax that he allegedly masterminded should be a lesson to girls to “keep those men who seek our fame and attention far way from us. I’ve learned my lesson and now I’m only on to bigger and better things.” Monica also did an interview with Entertainment Weekly on August 29 where she doubled down on her claims that Josh faked his own death — which Josh denied in his own statement to the outlet.

“Those are all ridiculous accusations made up by somebody with nothing better to do with their time,” Josh said to EW. “As a mental health advocate, issues of suicide are very sensitive for me. To suggest that I would orchestrate a death post around that issue is sickening. I have dedicated the last 8 years of my life blogging and raising awareness about mental health, and I will continue to do so. Regardless of what my detractors have to say.”

In her EW interview, Monica revealed she met Josh back in 2013 from the drag scene, before he was on The Bachelorette. She said they started dating two weeks ago but once they were official on social media Monica got DMs from people who were warning her that Josh is a “clout chaser.” According to Monica, the pair broke up on August 22 — and she found out at a week later that he was dead. Or so she thought.

“Now, finding out supposedly my ex died, he’s dead on a Monday and alive on a Tuesday, I don’t have the words,” Monica said in the interview. “I’m baffled. I’m angry. I’m happy he’s alive, I’m happy he’s here, but this is so infuriating to me.” Monica also said that “there’s no way in hell” that Josh’s Instagram account was hacked. “Sorry, no,” she said.

When Josh revealed that he was alive on Aug. 29, he claimed his account was hacked by someone who was “mocking” his struggles with mental illness. “I’m sorry for all the pain they caused when they made that post. I just got back into my account,” he said in his video to his followers. “I am going to do all I can with my team to try to identify who is behind this.” Josh previously revealed in 2021 that he survived a suicide attempt and was battling OCD, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).