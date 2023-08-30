Jessica Alba’s Daughters Honor, 15, & Haven, 12, Are All Grown Up In New Back To School Photos

Jessica Alba‘s two daughters are growing up so fast! The Good Luck Chuck actress posted photos of her two girls, Honor Marie, 15, and Haven Garner, 12, before their first days of school on Aug. 29. “10th and 7th -where did the time go… (sigh 💔) my baby girls first day of school!#momlifeisthebestlife #summerisofficiallyover #firstdayofschool” she wrote via Instagram.

In the first photo, Jessica’s daughters are standing with their arms around each other and smiling for their mom. In the second slide, the girls are both cheesing hard for the camera as they wrap their arms around each other. As for their back-to-school wardrobe, Honor rocked a pair of baggy mom jeans with a cutesy white tank and striped Samba sneakers. Haven wore a light blue tank, black joggers, and the panda-colored Nike Low Dunks.

Some of the Dark Angel alum’s famous friends shared the love on her back-to-school post. “Wherever they went; they went beautifully,” Sharon Stone commented. Viola Davis responded with a few crying face and red heart emojis. Mario Lopez also added heart emojis.

Jessica shares Honor and Haven, along with her 5-year-old son Hayes, with her husband Cash Warren. The duo met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and got engaged in 2007. They tied the knot four months later, ahead of their first child’s arrival in June 2008.

Their second child, Haven, was born in August 2011. “I feel like most of my irrational, overprotective, and weary new mom behavior evolved into a more easygoing, laid-back approach with my second child,” the California native wrote in a blog post a year later. “I’ve never been a true ‘helicopter parent,’ but I’ve definitely stayed awake for endless hours doing research on everything I could do wrong.”

After Hayes was born in December 2017, the Alba-Warren clan officially became a family of five. “My heart that walks around outside of my body,” Alba wrote in a Mother’s Day post in 2021, sharing a photo of herself with her three kids. “The three of you have given me the gift of hopes, dreams, and possibilities I never knew existed and, most importantly, the courage to fearlessly go after it all. I love u my babies.”