Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Debuts Pink Buzz Cut Hair During L.A. Outing With A Friend: Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie‘s and Brad Pitt‘s daughter, made quite the beauty statement when she debuted her new pink buzz cut on Aug. 28 in Los Angeles. She rocked her new hairstyle at Erewhon in Studio City while catching up with a friend, as seen in photos obtained by DailyMail.

The 17-year-old was out and about wearing an oversized grey t-shirt with a skull in the center, paired with mini jean shorts and a leather black backpack thrown over her shoulder. She was saying goodbye to her friend in the parking lot before they headed off and went their separate ways.

Shiloh has been rocking the buzz cut look since January 2023 after having long blonde locks for years. Shiloh clearly wanted to switch things up by dyeing her hair a pink hue.

Angelina has spoken about Shiloh’s unique style in the past. In 2010, the Academy Award winner talked to Vanity Fair about her daughter. On red carpets, Shiloh used to love wearing suits, while her sisters preferred to wear dresses. “She wants to be a boy,” Angelina said. “So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she’s one of the brothers.”

In recent years, Shiloh’s style has continued to evolve. Shiloh accompanied her mother and sister to the Eternals premiere in 2021. Shiloh looked so grown up in a black dress, while her mom sparkled in a silver sequin dress. Zahara, now, 18, looked gorgeous in a white and gold halter gown.

The 17-year-old is Brad and Angelina’s third oldest child. The former couple also share Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15. After dating for 12 years and being married for two, the actress filed for divorce in 2016, and the divorce became official in April 2019. The former iconic pair got into a messy custody battle, with the Maleficient star wanting sole custody of her six children, and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor fighting for joint custody. In the end, Brad won joint custody. Brad and Angelina have also been in a bitter legal battle over their Chateau Miraval winery.