La La Anthony Sizzles In Purple String Bikini During Island Getaway: Video

La La Anthony has been having a fabulous time while on a tropical getaway in Grand Cayman and she proved that in her latest Instagram video. The 41-year-old looked stunning when she wore a tiny purple string bikini while suntanning and lounging by the pool.

La La posted the video of herself rocking the Skims bikini with the caption, “On island time #RCmemories.” In the video, Lala wore a halterneck string bikini top with a pair of matching high-rise, side-tie string bottoms. She accessorized her look with a gold body chain and put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display. As for her glam, she had her long hair down in waves while the top half was braided and thrown into a topknot. Barely any makeup aside from some lashes tied her sexy look together.

La La showed off her bikini in another post, captioned, “Shine all summer,” when she slayed in the same swimsuit with a high-waisted, dark purple skirt on top. The fitted mesh skirt was completely see-through, showing off her toned legs, and she styled her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

La La has been on a roll with her outfits while on vacation and aside from this look, she posted a video on a boat when she wore a neon green string bikini top with a matching high-waisted sarong that was slit on the front, showing off major skin. She styled the set with the same gold body chain and a few dainty necklaces. Another one of our favorite vacay looks from La La was her pink crochet two-piece for dinner. She donned a sleeveless see-through scoop neck crop top that wrapped around her waist and styled it with matching bottoms.