La La Anthony Sizzles In Purple String Bikini During Island Getaway: Video

La La Anthony showed off her incredible figure in a tiny purple string bikini in a new video while on a tropical vacation.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
August 29, 2023 1:34PM EDT
la la anthony
View gallery
Ashley Graham shows off her curves in this new swimsuit campaign. The American plus-sized model has teamed up with Swimsuitsforall on a line of beachwear ranging from one-pieces to string bikinis for women sizes 10 to 24. The 28-year-old size 16 catwalk beauty poses on a boat as she models the collection, which includes the Ashley Graham x swimsuitsforall Intrigue Bikini, which is studded with more than 520 Swarovski crystals. Editorial use only. **Mandatory credit - Swimsuitsforall.com / Splash News** Pictured: Ashley Graham for Swimsuitsforall Ref: SPL1296455 070616 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
South of France, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge enjoy a loved up trip in the n South of France. So did they tie the knot? Sofia who dated Scott Disick for years and got engaged last April slipped her model frame into a two piece bikini as the couple enjoyed a day poolside. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
American singer, songwriter and actress Mary J. Blige was pictured looking amazing in a string bikini as she drank her own wine brand, called 'Sun Goddess'. The 50-year-old Grammy winner also posed with some bottles of Sun Goddess Sauvignon Blanc as she enjoyed a beautiful sunny beach day on the VIP sunbeds of her luxury beachfront hotel with a female friend. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5280587 111221 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Fred Montana / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Image Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

La La Anthony has been having a fabulous time while on a tropical getaway in Grand Cayman and she proved that in her latest Instagram video. The 41-year-old looked stunning when she wore a tiny purple string bikini while suntanning and lounging by the pool.

La La posted the video of herself rocking the Skims bikini with the caption, “On island time #RCmemories.” In the video, Lala wore a halterneck string bikini top with a pair of matching high-rise, side-tie string bottoms. She accessorized her look with a gold body chain and put her toned abs and tiny waist on full display. As for her glam, she had her long hair down in waves while the top half was braided and thrown into a topknot. Barely any makeup aside from some lashes tied her sexy look together.

La La showed off her bikini in another post, captioned, “Shine all summer,” when she slayed in the same swimsuit with a high-waisted, dark purple skirt on top. The fitted mesh skirt was completely see-through, showing off her toned legs, and she styled her outfit with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

La La has been on a roll with her outfits while on vacation and aside from this look, she posted a video on a boat when she wore a neon green string bikini top with a matching high-waisted sarong that was slit on the front, showing off major skin. She styled the set with the same gold body chain and a few dainty necklaces. Another one of our favorite vacay looks from La La was her pink crochet two-piece for dinner. She donned a sleeveless see-through scoop neck crop top that wrapped around her waist and styled it with matching bottoms.

Topics

ad