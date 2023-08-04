La La Anthony Rocks Brown Cutout Dress With High Slit At PrettyLittleThing Launch Dinner: Photos

La La Anthony was the star of the show at the launch party for her new collection with PrettyLittleThing in NYC on Aug. 2. For the event, the 41-year-old showed off her incredible figure in a brown midi dress with a plunging neckline and massive cutouts.

La La’s sleeveless dress featured a slash across the bodice that revealed ample braless cleavage, while the sides of the frock were also cut out, showing off her tiny waist and toned abs. As if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, it had a plummeting slit on the front of the skirt that highlighted her long, toned legs. La La accessorized her look with a pair of strappy gold sandals, large gold drop earrings, and a metallic gold clutch.

La La’s new collection with the fast fashion brand is a perfect reflection of her sexy style and her looks from the collab just keep getting sexier. She posted a slideshow of photos from the new line with the caption, “My @prettylittlething edit is going CRRAZZYY….thank you for supporting can’t wait to see you in your outfits…sexy for the summer.” One of our favorite looks was her skintight sheer white jumpsuit that also had a low-cut neckline and a huge cutout on her waist.

Aside from these looks, another one of our favorites was her white dress that had a cowl neckline and cutouts bodice while the skirt of the dress was sheer, long, and flowy with a huge slit on the side that started all the way at her hip. Perhaps one of our favorite looks though was her bright patterned two-piece set featuring a long-sleeve crop top with a massive gold ring in the center of her chest. She paired the top with the matching high-waisted skirt that was completely cut out on the side and was held together by another gold ring.