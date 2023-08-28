Margot Robbie Slays Plunging White Swimsuit While Kissing Husband Tom Ackerley In Greece: Photos

The actress seemed to have a great time in the water with her spouse, just weeks after doing intense promo for her new 'Barbie' film.

August 28, 2023
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie, 33, showed off her amazing figure in a white one-piece swimsuit this week. The actress was photographed in a white one-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed a vacation in Greece with her husband Tom Ackerley. She had her long hair down and accessorized with a gold necklace as she and her spouse got off a public ferry.

At one point, the beauty took a dip in the water and dried off with a towel. She and Tom were also seen kissing and hugging each other, looking fully in love. The hunk went shirtless while wearing white, blue, and pink patterned swim trunks and a wet cap over his head.

Margot at a previous event. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Margot and Tom’s latest vacation comes just a few weeks after her highly successful film, Barbie, was released in theaters. The talented star, who played the title role in the film, reportedly earned a whopping $50 million during the making of the movie, which earned an incredible $1 billion after it opened. She spent the days before and during the release, promoting the film, which is based on the iconic Barbie doll.

During the Barbie promotion, Margot looked gorgeous in various pink outfits. One of them was a metallic pink mini dress with slip on silver heels. She also rocked a vintage look that included a light pink dress by Vivienne Westwood to copy the outfit worn by the Enchanted Evening 1960 Fashion Doll. The dress also had a white faux fur off-the-shoulder collar and a floral decoration on the hip that gave way to an elegant train.

Margot in pink. (Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

As she continues to enjoy the bliss of the Barbie success, Margot already has other projects in the works. She and her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling are starring in an Ocean’s 11 prequel directed by Austin Powers and Meet the Parents alum Jay Roach, according to AP News. The film will reportedly be set in Monte Carlo in 1962 and be “glamorous.”

