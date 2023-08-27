Britney Spears Dances In Leopard Bodysuit & Smacks Her Booty: Watch

Britney Spears couldn’t stop jamming to Kelis! The 41-year-old had the songs “Trick” and “Milkshake” on full blast at home as she danced away in her living room in videos posted on Saturday, August 26 wearing a brown bra and leopard bodysuit. At one point, Brit got so into the freestyle choreography she even smacked her own booty while grooving along to the jam, turning back to smile at the camera.

She kept her long blonde hair down in a beach wave, opting to go with her signature smudged eyeliner and a subtle lipstick. Britney finished her dance-ready ensemble in a pair of white to-the-knee boots that appear inspired by Givenchy’s iconic Shark Lock style, which first made their debut in 2012. Britney kept her captions on the three videos to just the Mexican flag, but the reasoning is unclear as the videos look to be shot at her Los Angeles, California area home. Mexico is, however, known to be one of the singer’s favorite places to go other than Hawaii — so perhaps she is manifesting another trip down south.

Notably, Kelis actually wrote “Milkshake” for Britney’s In The Zone album with Pharrell — but Brit and her team turned the hit track down way back in 2003. She also served as the pop star’s opening act for her sold-out Onyx Hotel Tour the following year.

The new dance videos come amid her split from husband Sam Asghari, 29, after a brief 14 month marriage and almost seven years together total. The duo met when Sam, now a fitness instructor and founder of Asghari Fitness, appeared as a love interest in her music video for “Slumber Party” with Tinashe. Sam was with Britney throughout the last years of her conservatorship, helping to advocate against Brit’s dad Jamie Spears — and proposed in September 2021 once it became clear the arrangement would be called off by a judge.

Since the break-up, Britney was spotted on various food runs with a mystery man — including one on the evening of Saturday, August 26. The pair were joined by her security guard as they headed out to grab a bite, with the man casually dressed in loose fitting jeans and a white t-shirt. She was also spotted with a man heading to Starbucks earlier in the week.