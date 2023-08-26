Kevin Hart Confesses He ‘Cried’ When Daughter Heaven, 18, Moved For College

Kevin Hart‘s eldest daughter Heaven has officially moved out! The comedian, 44, shared a cute family photo of the 18-year-old moving into her dorm room at college — revealing he “cried” in a caption posted on Friday, August 25. “I’m not crying your crying…. So proud of my daughter….,” he penned in his Instagram post about his child with ex Torrei Hart.

“I can’t even say little girl anymore because you have blossomed into the most amazing young woman ever!!!!!” the dad of four penned. “God knows I am beyond proud of you and that I love you with my all. Fly Heav Fly….The world is yours!!!!! My baby girl is off to college…. I cried in the car!!!! #Harts,” he signed off.

In the photo, Kevin made a teary face as a sat on a chair in Heaven’s yet-to-be decorated dorm room, wearing a red bucket hat and gray sweater with white stripe details. Heaven smirked toward the camera as she held her hands in a prayer position, rocking a long sleeved shirt and denim skirt. She was surrounded by her stepmom Eniko, as well as siblings Hendrix, 15, and Kenzo, 5, who all appeared to make sad faces. Eniko, 38, and Kevin are also parents to two year old Kaori, who didn’t appear to be present for move in day.

The college move has been in the works since Heaven graduated from Sierra Canyon High School in May. She looked so grown up in a navy blue cap and gown as she accepted her diploma at the prestigious school, also attended by Bronny James, followed by a family dinner at Soho House’s Little Beach House in Malibu. Heaven was stylish in a white cocktail style dress and gold lace-up sandals for the celebratory evening, commemorating the next phase of life.

“It’s not about me….It has always been about them!!!!!!! I am so proud of my little girl,” Kevin wrote when Heaven graduated. “I am just as proud of my niece sanny for being an amazing example for Heav….Sanny was the first in our family to go to college and graduate…Now My little girl is heading in that same direction,” he also said.

“Iron Sharpens Iron….it always has and always will. We have to motivate each other and continue to make ourselves better….Dream big damn it!!!!! Heav you made me so proud yesterday ….Doo, Zo & Ori are all watching you ….You are the best big sister ever!!!!!! We all love you so much!!!!!! #Harts,” he wrote.