Camila Cabello Sparkles In Rhinestone Bikini As She Reads A Book: Photos

Camila Cabello, 26, looks sizzling hot, in her latest set of Instagram photos. The singer posed while wearing a black bikini with silver rhinestones all over it as she spent time outside, in the new snapshots. She had her hair down and held a book and a mandarin orange, in one, and laid down in the grass with an ice cube on her stomach, in another.

A third photo showed her laying down on the grass while putting an ice cube up to her mouth. The beauty gave more details about the post, in a caption. “the book I was reading here is called PAPI. i recommend ! also mandarins and an ice cube. i recommend 🧊🍊,” it read.

Camila’s latest social media post comes after she posted other summer-themed photos of herself earlier this month. She posed in a white tank top and baseball cap as she wore headphones over her ears, in one photo. Another epic photo showed her silhouette posing in water, and she captioned the gems with, “xoxoxoxoxxoxoxoxoxo.”

When Camila’s not making headlines for her memorable social media photos, she’s doing so for her love life. She reportedly rekindled her flame with ex Shawn Mendes earlier this year, around the same time she was spotted kissing him at Coachella. The lovebirds reportedly split for the second time in June, however, and Camila’s romantic status is currently unknown.

Almost a month after the reported breakup, Camila was seen enjoying the sunny weather while in Greece. She looked incredible in a sexy ALT Swim bikini that featured a black and red abstract pattern and a mini gold embellishment in the middle of the bikini top. She also wore oversized sunglasses as she held her hair up in her hands during a dip in the water. A pretty view could be seen behind her, and she made a joke in the caption of the shared photo. “Can’t wait to be back to chronic low level anxiety in Florida’s shark infested waters,” it read.