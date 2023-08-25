Kevin Hart Reveals His Penis Has Been Affected By Injury Forcing Him In Wheelchair: It ‘Looks Like A Thumb’

Kevin Hart, 44, is in pain in the worst spot for a man right now. After ending up in a wheelchair from a race with ex-NFL running back Stevan Ridley, 34, that went wrong, the comedian shared an Instagram video on August 24 revealing just how serious his injuries are. “I’m a mess. Guys, it’s bad. It’s f****** bad,” Kevin said from the backseat of a car while sitting beside his wheelchair. “My d*** look like a thumb,” he added. “Everything’s swollen. Balls done got big as hell. Balls look like my fists. Can’t move my god damn legs.”

Kevin further complained that a race that was supposed to be fun had serious consequences for him. “All from, ‘Your mark, get set, go.’ Never again. Never again,” he said. “To every friend that has called me, that has laughed at me, oh boy, after this six to eight weeks when I get back functioning, I’m gonna light your asses up. You know who the f*** you are. Mark, get set, go. It sat me down didn’t it,” the Jumanji star added. “It should’ve been mark, set, no. No! That’s what the f***I should’ve done. That’s what I’m gonna do next time. What I am is in pain. This road to recovery is gonna be real. I’ll document it.”

Kevin reiterated that his friends making fun of him can “kiss his ass” in his caption. Some of those friends chimed in including Dwayne Johnson, who commented on the video, “I said what I said out of love,” with a crying laughing emoji. Wanda Sykes also made a funny joke about Kevin ending up in a wheelchair. “Look on the bright side! Now you can drop your own line of wheelchairs. HartWheels!” she said.

On Friday, Stevan finally posted the video of the race Kevin’s been talking about. It shows the two dudes running down a road at nighttime in front of a group of people and Stevan easily wins. Kevin slows down during the race at the point when he seemingly hurt himself. “@kevinhart4real Gotcha?? Got whooo?!” Stevan wrote alongside the video.

Kevin first revealed he was wheelchair bound in an August 23 Instagram clip. “Ladies and gentlemen, the age 40 is real,” Kevin said before detailing the accident that got him injured. “I tried to go out there and do some young stuff,” the actor said, before he admitted it may be time to slow down. But everyone that made fun of Kevin should look out when he’s fully recovered. He’s a fighter so it probably won’t take long.