Reginae Carter Hints Dad Lil Wayne May Make Surprise Cameo In New Show: He’s My ‘#1 Supporter’ (Exclusive)

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are the next great mother-daughter reality duo. The all-new reality series, Toya & Reginae, premieres on August 24. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the pair about what to expect, including whether or not to expect Reginae’s dad, Lil Wayne, to pop up on the show.

“I don’t know. You guys will have to see. You have to stay tuned,” Reginae teased in our interview, which took place on August 22. The 24-year-old actress gushed that she has her dad’s total support as she begins this reality show journey with her mom. “My dad’s always very supportive in everything I do. I feel like he’s always my number one supporter, always clapping for me, so he’s happy for me,” she said.

Both Toya and Reginae will be giving viewers a deeper look at their lives, including Reginae’s relationship with boyfriend Armon Warren. Reginae admitted there’s “always a hesitation” to put your relationship in the limelight. However, because she and Armon already opened up about their relationship on YouTube, Reginae didn’t think the show was a huge leap.

In addition to Reginae, Toya has a 5-year-old daughter named Reign. Despite there being nearly 20 years between the siblings, Toya revealed that “everybody tells me I had the same kid twice.” She acknowledged that Reginae and Reign both have “bubbly personalities,” but she has noticed the differences in raising them. She continued, “Reign is a little old lady. She just keeps us laughing. She has the biggest personality. I think with Reginae I guess I was much younger raising her, and with Reign, I’m older. It’s just different.”

Toya married Reign’s dad, Robert “Red” Rushing, in 2022 and revealed her secret to a happy marriage. “I think the secret to a successful marriage is just communication. You know, just being friends with that person first,” she told HollywoodLife. “No relationship, no marriage is perfect, and we understand that. You’ve worked through your differences, but the key is being friends and having a bomb level of communication because that’s usually when things go wrong when the communication is off.”

As for whether or not Toya has plans for a third baby, the 39-year-old responded, “Oh, boy. That’s a whole other day. Um, yeah. Maybe.” Toya & Reginae will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. New episodes of the series will be available every Monday on the ALLBLK streaming service.