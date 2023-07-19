‘Toya & Reginae’ Exclusive Trailer: The Famous Mother-Daughter Duo Face Family Drama In New Series

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter are taking viewers inside their private lives in the all-new series 'Toya & Reginae.'

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter share so much of their lives on social media, but they’re ready for fans to get a glimpse of their real lives in the new series Toya & Reginae, which premieres August 24 on WE tv. Atlanta’s most dynamic mother-daughter duo will be turning their attention towards their families and more in the reality series.

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter star in a brand-new WE tv series. (WE tv)

Toya and Reginae will face their fair share of family drama over the course of the season. “My brother sent me the most hateful thing,” Toya says about her brother, Casey. During a heated family moment, Toya tells her brother, “I’m your sister, but I’m not your momma.”

In another tense moment, a nasty fight breaks out at a club. At one point, Toya asks for the cameras to be turned off.

Reginae’s breakup with her boyfriend, Armon Warren, will be addressed in the show. “I don’t really know what I feel,” Armon admits to Reginae.

Toya and husband Robert Rushing have also been discussing expanding their family. A doctor tells Toya that the “biggest risk” for her is a miscarriage. “It’s too much,” a crying Toya says in the final moments of the trailer.

Reginae is the daughter of Toya and rapper Lil Wayne. Toya gave birth to Reginae when she was 15 years old. Toya and Lil Wayne were married from 2004 to 2006. Toya gave birth to a second child, Reign, in 2018 with her now-husband Robert. Toya and Robert got married in 2022.

Toya is Reginae’s mom. (WE tv)

Toya & Reginae will consist of 6 episodes that follow Toya and Reginae’s ups and downs. According to the official synopsis, fans will get to “peek behind the curtain and see who they truly are – what’s happening in their love lives, how they balance those relationships along with their exciting and demanding careers, and of course their relationship with each other. As happy as they appear on social media, in reality, their lives are unpredictable and full of chaos as they navigate their complex family dynamic.”

Toya & Reginae will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. New episodes will be available on the popular AMC Networks streaming service ALLBLK every Monday.

