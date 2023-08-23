Darren Criss, Heather Morris, & Glee Cast Reunite At SAG Protest: Photos

It was a partial Glee reunion at the SAG-AFTRA strike this week. Some of the former castmates of the popular FOX show, including Darren Criss, Heather Morris, Jenna Ushkowitz, Kevin McHale, Dot-Marie Jones, Iqbal Theba, and Josh Sussman, posed for various photos while holding up signs that featured snapshots from the show, outside a studio. They were part of a picket line that many stars have been taking part in to support television and film workers that are in the middle of a labor dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

Some of the cast members took to Instagram to share the photos, and added captions that revealed why they joined the strike. “A day of Glee, reunions, picketing, friendship and solidarity. Glee brought so many people together and once again we are standing together in solidarity with our union, @sagaftra and our friends with the @wgaeast and @wgawest #unionstrong,” Jenna, who played Tina Cohen-Chang on Glee, wrote in the caption of her photos.

“Thank you @paper_eight for the great shirts, keepin’ me and @jonomatt #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #sagaftrastrike #wgastrike,” Darren, who played Blaine Anderson, wrote in the caption for one of his strike-related posts. In addition to picketing with the cast, he separately picketed with Glee crew member Jono Matt, the day before.

Kevin, who played Artie Abrams, shared two group photos and captioned it with, “Glee day on the picket line. #sagaftrastrong #wgastrong #unionstrong.”

The latest mini Glee reunion comes just two months after two other former stars of the show, Lea Michele and Alex Newell, reunited at the 2023 Tony Awards. They took a smiling selfie together after Alex’s historic Tony Award win for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. “Congratulations @thealexnewell !!!! @thetonyawards,” Lea wrote in a caption of the selfie.

Back in Oct., Lea also reunited with Darren when he showed up to see her in the Broadway musical, Funny Girl. They took a photo backstage and the actress, who played Rachel Berry on Glee, shared the snapshot and expressed her gratitude in a light-hearted caption. “The amount of times this guy has heard me sing Don’t Rain On My Parade 😂 I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss ❤️,” she wrote.