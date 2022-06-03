‘Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Gives Birth To 1st Child With Husband David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz is a mom! The 36-year-old Glee star welcomed her first child, a girl, with husband David Stanley, she confirmed on June 3. To announce the exciting news, she shared a black-and-white photo of herself cuddling her newborn, whose tiny fingers could be seen peeking out from under a blanket, on Instagram. The new mom was dressed in her hospital gown and had a sparkling necklace that read “mama” around her neck. “Our hearts have burst wide open,” she captioned the photo.

Jenna announced she was expecting in January with a black and white photo of herself grinning down at her growing belly. David smiled proudly at the camera as he touched his wife’s bump with one hand. “Our hearts are so full… Baby Girl Stanley coming soon,” she captioned the post.

Jenna and David tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, per Brides. “We were elated and so grateful that we didn’t have to push our wedding [due to the coronavirus pandemic] and that we got to have the day of our dreams,” Jenna told the publication. “It was such a gift that we were able to share it with our friends and family.” They met on Hinge in 2018 and got engaged during the pandemic. They kept their engagement casual, as David popped the question while they were on a walk with their dogs. “Yes, a million times, yes,” she captioned her post announcing her engagement.

View Related Gallery Celebrity Moms Taking Their Babies For Strolls: Pics Model, Gigi Hadid is seen walking a stroller with her daughter for the first time in New York City. Pictured: Gigi Hadid Ref: SPL5203160 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights New York, NY - Gigi Hadid looks stylish in a Louis Vuitton bucket hat as she steps out for an afternoon walk with her baby daughter. Pictured: Gigi Hadid BACKGRID USA 19 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Just three days before her birth announcement, Jenna shared a bump pic and wrote with it how happy she was feeling in her pregnant body. “Woke up today feeling grateful for my body, my health and my incredible support system. What are you grateful for today?” she captioned the positive post. In the photo, she wore a black leggings and sports bra set.

She echoed her gratitude in a post from May 16, in which she shared an official maternity photo and cradled her belly. “I was told by many women that I’d want some maternity photos, even if I didn’t feel like getting photographed in my undies at 7-8 months pregnant ….and they were absolutely right,” she frankly wrote. “I’m so grateful to have these to look back on, my body is doing amazing, miracle like things and I want to honor that.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!