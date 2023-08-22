Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni Slays Thong Bikini While Packing On The PDA With BF Aris Rachevsky In Italy: Photos

Leni Klum, 19, looked like she was thoroughly enjoying her summer during her latest outing in Italy. The daughter of Heidi Klum, was photographed spending time with her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky while wearing a dark brown thong bikini. She and the hunk, who also posed for recent social media photos like the one below, showed off PDA by getting cozy in the water and outside the water while flashing a lot of smiles.

Aris was shirtless during the outing, and accessorized with a necklace. Leni, who also wore a white baseball cap outside the water, was seen splashing about with a float at one point, and wore sunglasses to help keep the sun’s rays at bay. The lovebirds also hung out with others in the area and seemed to have a great time.

Before Heidi and Aris’ latest outing, they reportedly spent time on her dad Flavio Briatore‘s yacht in the South of France. She wore a blue terry two-piece with orange piping from Frankies Bikinis, during the trip, and two days later, she was seen wearing a green bikini while near Cannes.

Heidi’s romantic summer getaway with Aris comes after she made headlines for posing in a sexy photo while wearing black lace Bella Venice leggings. She also wore a brown string bikini, in the snapshot, and looked relaxed while lying back on her elbows. Later that day, she posed for a photo with a fish while snorkeling in the ocean, and it got just as much attention as the first photo.

When Heidi’s not wowing in photos with her boyfriend or on her own, she’s doing so with her model mom. The gorgeous teen has followed in Heidi’s footsteps by working as a model and they even posed for a lingerie photoshoot together back in Oct. It was part of a campaign for Intimissimi, an Italian lingerie and sleepwear brand, and they both looked incredible in the fashionable choices. One photo showed Heidi in a black and white lace bra and panties set while Leni rocked a similar all white set. They hugged each other while leaning their heads together, showing off their bond.