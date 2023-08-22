Angelina Jolie Fans Think Her New Tattoos On Middle Fingers Is A Message To Brad Pitt

It looks like Angelina Jolie, 48, has some new mysterious tattoos on the middle fingers of both hands, and fans think it could be a message to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The actress’ open palms showed up on tattoo artist Mr. K‘s Instagram page on Tuesday, and showed two blurred out tattoos on her fingers. The caption revealed she just had the work done and encouraged followers to guess what it was.

“@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her 🫠🖤👸🏼🖤🫠 Guess what she got on her palm? #angelinajolie #mrktattoo,” the caption read. Although a photo of her new ink has yet to be posted, it didn’t take long for guesses to start rolling in, and many mentioned Brad. “F*ck. Brad,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Had A/Brad Time.”

Others guessed a message that had nothing to do with the actor. A “warning label for prospective suitors,” or “something spiritual,” two more followers wrote. Another just simply complimented her hands. “Even the palms of her hands are so perfect,” they shared.

Angelina’s new ink comes after she and Brad dated from 2005 until their marriage in 2014. They were married for two years before getting divorced, and have made many headlines due to their ongoing legal battles regarding the custody of their children and their shared winery. The former lovebirds share six kids, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Since Angelina and Brad’s split, the former is known for often being seen out and about with her kids. She and her brood love to go on shopping trips or restaurants together whenever they can. One of her most recent outings was with Vivienne last weekend. The doting mom and her youngest daughter both wore beige pants as they visited a theatre in New York City, NY. It’s unclear what they saw, but they looked happy to be together as they were photographed by cameras outside the location.